Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -3F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.