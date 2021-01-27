 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 18.84. A 7-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

