This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 8F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Highs will be in the single digits and teens for the next week for southern Wisconsin, other than a break to the 20s on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Wind chills were down around 20 below early Tuesday and could hit 30 below early Wednesday, before temperatures moderate, according to forecasters.
After a snowy weekend into Monday across southern Wisconsin, temperatures will be headed back below zero for the next couple of mornings, according to forecasters.
Wind chills reached 27 below Wednesday morning and are expected to dip again to 19 below over the weekend.
When the dew point is too low, your skin may dry out and feel itchy. Also, static electricity in your home may increase.