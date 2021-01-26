 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 10F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.08. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

