Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
Several inches of snow will fall, with the most in southeastern Wisconsin and along the Illinois border and the least to the north, according to forecasters.
Snow Saturday night into Sunday will have Wisconsin residents shoveling and snow-blowing, and could impact the start of the NFC title game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Meteorologists are uncertain whether the snowstorm will track north into Wisconsin or south into Illinois.
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will rise to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, then plunge to around zero Friday night, according to forecasters.
