Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

