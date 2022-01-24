For the drive home in Madison: Bitterly cold. Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around -5F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -15 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
