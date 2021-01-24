Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 11.66. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.