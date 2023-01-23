This evening in Madison: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 24-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
The “special circumstances” created by the storm included very moisture-laden and dense snow that is leading to “exceptionally slushy and sloppy roads” in neighborhood areas as people drive on them.
Snow still likely in Wisconsin today, but we'll see a gradual decrease in the coverage and intensity of the activity. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
Wednesday snowfall will be followed by rain during the early hours of Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Snow showers and flurries will exit the area by the afternoon, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
We have all just lived through the mildest three-week stretch at the beginning of Northern Hemisphere winter that has ever been recorded!
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
"We really ought to be worrying about the bigger picture," Dan Wallace said of climate change.
Flurries around this afternoon with high temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. Gusty winds are going to make it feel colder though. Get the scoop on wind chills and when accumulating snow is possible here.