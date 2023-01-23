Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 24-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.