 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Occasional snow showers. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics