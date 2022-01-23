This evening in Madison: Occasional snow showers. Low 8F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
Highs will be in the single digits and teens for the next week for southern Wisconsin, other than a break to the 20s on Saturday, according to forecasters.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Our average temperature since Dec. 1 is about 2.7 degrees above average, and our snow situation has been unimpressive so far.
A southward displacement of the polar vortex will bring waves of cold air to the Midwest and the Northeast over the next week or two.
Some snow, but no significant snowstorms are expected as southern Wisconsin’s extended cold stretch continues into late January, according to forecasters.
