Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 19F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29.71. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
Snow Saturday night into Sunday will have Wisconsin residents shoveling and snow-blowing, and could impact the start of the NFC title game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Sunday’s NFC title game in Green Bay should see a high in the 20s with a chance for snow, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will rise to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, then plunge to around zero Friday night, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 25.58. Today's forec…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.6. 19 degrees i…
Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures jus…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.32. Today's forecasted …