Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

