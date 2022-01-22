This evening's outlook for Madison: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
Highs will be in the single digits and teens for the next week for southern Wisconsin, other than a break to the 20s on Saturday, according to forecasters.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Our average temperature since Dec. 1 is about 2.7 degrees above average, and our snow situation has been unimpressive so far.
A southward displacement of the polar vortex will bring waves of cold air to the Midwest and the Northeast over the next week or two.
A "dusting" of snow on Sunday will be followed by cold temperatures in the Madison area next week, the National Weather Service predicts.
Some snow, but no significant snowstorms are expected as southern Wisconsin’s extended cold stretch continues into late January, according to forecasters.
