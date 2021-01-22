Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 2F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.19. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.