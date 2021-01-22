This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 2F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 15.19. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday, though it may be over by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will recover to near normal by Sunday, when some light snow could hit before or during the NFC title game in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Sunday’s NFC title game in Green Bay should see a high in the 20s with a chance for snow, according to forecasters.
Snow Saturday night into Sunday will have Wisconsin residents shoveling and snow-blowing, and could impact the start of the NFC title game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will rise to the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, then plunge to around zero Friday night, according to forecasters.
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
