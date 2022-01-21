 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

