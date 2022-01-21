This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Highs will be in the single digits and teens for the next week for southern Wisconsin, other than a break to the 20s on Saturday, according to forecasters.
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
A "dusting" of snow on Sunday will be followed by cold temperatures in the Madison area next week, the National Weather Service predicts.
Our average temperature since Dec. 1 is about 2.7 degrees above average, and our snow situation has been unimpressive so far.
A southward displacement of the polar vortex will bring waves of cold air to the Midwest and the Northeast over the next week or two.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Some snow, but no significant snowstorms are expected as southern Wisconsin’s extended cold stretch continues into late January, according to forecasters.
