Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 9F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 7.3. A 1-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.