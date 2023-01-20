 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 24-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

