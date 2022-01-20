 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Bitterly cold. Clear. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

