 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics