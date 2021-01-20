Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.