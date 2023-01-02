 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

