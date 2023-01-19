This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
