This evening in Madison: Bitterly cold. Clear to partly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
Southern Wisconsin dodging big snowstorm set to pummel Minnesota, Iowa to southern US, up East Coast
Portions of Minnesota and Iowa not far from Wisconsin’s western border could see up to a foot of snow in the "Saskatchewan screamer" storm that could eventually become a powerful bomb cyclone on the East Coast, according to forecasters.
A "dusting" of snow on Sunday will be followed by cold temperatures in the Madison area next week, the National Weather Service predicts.
The track of the powerful system that will deliver heavy snow to Minnesota and Iowa has shifted slightly east, meaning more snow for western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Our average temperature since Dec. 1 is about 2.7 degrees above average, and our snow situation has been unimpressive so far.
A southward displacement of the polar vortex will bring waves of cold air to the Midwest and the Northeast over the next week or two.
Highs will be in the single digits and teens for the next week for southern Wisconsin, other than a break to the 20s on Saturday, according to forecasters.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 18 degrees is today's low. E…
It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…