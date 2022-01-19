 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Bitterly cold. Clear to partly cloudy. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

