Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.