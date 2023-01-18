Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.