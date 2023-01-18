Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Watching a potential winter storm. Periods of snow. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Thursday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
"We really ought to be worrying about the bigger picture," Dan Wallace said of climate change.
Wednesday snowfall will be followed by rain during the early hours of Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
We have all just lived through the mildest three-week stretch at the beginning of Northern Hemisphere winter that has ever been recorded!
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures…
Still some flurries around this morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. A warming trend is expected for the holiday weekend, but rain will return. Get all the details on today through MLK Day here.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details here.
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…