Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

