Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
‘Saskatchewan screamer’ snowstorm now tracking for hardest hit on Iowa Friday, with just glancing blow for southern Wisconsin
Several inches of snow could fall in southwestern Minnesota and western Iowa on Friday, as the “Saskatchewan screamer” now looks to track west of southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin dodging big snowstorm set to pummel Minnesota, Iowa to southern US, up East Coast
Portions of Minnesota and Iowa not far from Wisconsin’s western border could see up to a foot of snow in the "Saskatchewan screamer" storm that could eventually become a powerful bomb cyclone on the East Coast, according to forecasters.
A "dusting" of snow on Sunday will be followed by cold temperatures in the Madison area next week, the National Weather Service predicts.
The track of the powerful system that will deliver heavy snow to Minnesota and Iowa has shifted slightly east, meaning more snow for western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Our average temperature since Dec. 1 is about 2.7 degrees above average, and our snow situation has been unimpressive so far.
Southern Wisconsin will see warmer weather starting Tuesday and could see its next accumulating snow Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. 18 degrees is today's low. E…
A southward displacement of the polar vortex will bring waves of cold air to the Midwest and the Northeast over the next week or two.