Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 11.47. 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.