Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.