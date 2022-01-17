 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Madison Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

