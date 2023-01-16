Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It will be a cold day in Madison Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
