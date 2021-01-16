Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.57. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.