Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

