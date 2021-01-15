Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Occasional snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in Madison Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.