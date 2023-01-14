 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

