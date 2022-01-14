 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

