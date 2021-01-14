Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Madison Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
Predicted snow totals continue to vary widely, but forecasters agree that everyone in the state is going to see some snow, with winter weather advisories for all but southeast of Madison and far northeast counties bordering Michigan.
Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
After seeing highs near 40 at mid-week, southern Wisconsin could see snow before highs tumble to the low 20s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to changes in the polar vortex, according to forecasters.
The use of computers to mathematically produce weather forecasts is one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the 20th century.
