Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Madison Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.