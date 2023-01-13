Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mainly clear. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
