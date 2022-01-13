 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Andrew is officially stripped of royal titles amid sexual assault lawsuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics