This evening in Madison: Cloudy. Low 18F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Southern Wisconsin will see warmer weather starting Tuesday and could see its next accumulating snow Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
‘Saskatchewan screamer’ snowstorm now tracking for hardest hit on Iowa Friday, with just glancing blow for southern Wisconsin
Several inches of snow could fall in southwestern Minnesota and western Iowa on Friday, as the “Saskatchewan screamer” now looks to track west of southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
"All roadway users should expect to encounter slick, ice-covered roads if traveling tonight."
Saturday’s highs around 30 across southern Wisconsin will be a brief respite from bitter cold, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin dodging big snowstorm set to pummel Minnesota, Iowa to southern US, up East Coast
Portions of Minnesota and Iowa not far from Wisconsin’s western border could see up to a foot of snow in the "Saskatchewan screamer" storm that could eventually become a powerful bomb cyclone on the East Coast, according to forecasters.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Wind chills as low as 25 below Monday morning and 20 below Tuesday morning will be replaced by highs in the 30s, according to forecasters.
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
Permafrost is ground that has a temperature below freezing for at least two consecutive years.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel even colder at 10. We'll see a low tempe…