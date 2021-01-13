This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to changes in the polar vortex, according to forecasters.
Mild weather to continue, but arctic cold looms later in January for Wisconsin due to polar vortex weakening
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
The heaviest accumulation will be in northern Wisconsin, but even southern Wisconsin could see several inches — or very little, according to forecasters.
After seeing highs near 40 at mid-week, southern Wisconsin could see snow before highs tumble to the low 20s for the weekend, according to forecasters.
A storm system that could hit southern Wisconsin Thursday into Friday won’t deliver significant accumulations as it ushers in colder weather for the weekend, according to forecasters.
As many learned during the brutal cold of late January two years ago, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that pointing toward cold outbreaks starting during the third week of January, AccuWeather said.
The use of computers to mathematically produce weather forecasts is one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the 20th century.
