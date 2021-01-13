Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.