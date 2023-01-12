Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
