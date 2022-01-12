 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

