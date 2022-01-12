This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin will see warmer weather starting Tuesday and could see its next accumulating snow Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
"All roadway users should expect to encounter slick, ice-covered roads if traveling tonight."
‘Saskatchewan screamer’ snowstorm now tracking for hardest hit on Iowa Friday, with just glancing blow for southern Wisconsin
Several inches of snow could fall in southwestern Minnesota and western Iowa on Friday, as the “Saskatchewan screamer” now looks to track west of southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Saturday’s highs around 30 across southern Wisconsin will be a brief respite from bitter cold, according to forecasters.
Roughly the western half of Wisconsin is under a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, and more bitter cold moves in on Sunday, according to forecasters.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Wind chills as low as 25 below Monday morning and 20 below Tuesday morning will be replaced by highs in the 30s, according to forecasters.
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.