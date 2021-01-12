Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.