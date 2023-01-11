For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
