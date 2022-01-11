 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

