This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
"All roadway users should expect to encounter slick, ice-covered roads if traveling tonight."
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern and central Wisconsin and a winter storm warning for far northern Wisconsin on Wednesday.
Saturday’s highs around 30 across southern Wisconsin will be a brief respite from bitter cold, according to forecasters.
After a storm system delivers high winds and snow to Wisconsin on Wednesday, two waves of below-zero cold will follow, according to forecasters.
Roughly the western half of Wisconsin is under a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, and more bitter cold moves in on Sunday, according to forecasters.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Wind chills as low as 25 below Monday morning and 20 below Tuesday morning will be replaced by highs in the 30s, according to forecasters.
