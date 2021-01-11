Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.