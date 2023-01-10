Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.