Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern and central Wisconsin and a winter storm warning for far northern Wisconsin on Wednesday.
"All roadway users should expect to encounter slick, ice-covered roads if traveling tonight."
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Saturday’s highs around 30 across southern Wisconsin will be a brief respite from bitter cold, according to forecasters.
After a storm system delivers high winds and snow to Wisconsin on Wednesday, two waves of below-zero cold will follow, according to forecasters.
Roughly the western half of Wisconsin is under a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, and more bitter cold moves in on Sunday, according to forecasters.
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
Wind chills as low as 25 below Monday morning and 20 below Tuesday morning will be replaced by highs in the 30s, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted lo…