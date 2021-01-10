 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Madison: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 24.43. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics