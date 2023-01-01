Jan. 1, 2023 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.