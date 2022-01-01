This evening's outlook for Madison: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Up to 8 inches of snow could fall in far southeastern Wisconsin, and much less to the north and west Saturday into early Sunday, forecasters said, while stressing that the storm track was far from certain this far in advance.
It’s too early to know how much might fall, but forecasters say southern Wisconsin’s next chance for accumulating snow will be on New Year’s Day.
Snow looks likely across Southern Wisconsin today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Southern Wisconsin’s nearly snowless 2021-22 season ended with the first snowstorm of the year overnight Sunday into Monday and the next will follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Snowfall rates could reach an inch per hour Tuesday afternoon as the storm moves across Wisconsin, causing significant travel impacts, according to forecasters.
Winter storms on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day with bring ice and snow to southern Wisconsin. Up to nine inches is possible.
