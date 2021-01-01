Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26.18. A 12-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.