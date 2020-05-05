It’s May, but polar vortex to bring blast of cold to Wisconsin at end of week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s May, but a weakening of the polar vortex will deliver a blast of cold to Wisconsin late this week, according to forecasters.

That means that if you’re thinking about planting anything outside, you should hold off until at least next week.

The National Weather Service predicts lows around 34 early Friday morning and 30 early Saturday morning, while 27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler forecasts lows around 34 early Friday morning and 28 early Saturday morning.

And it could be worse: AccuWeather is forecasting snow to accompany the cold in the northeastern U.S., where it will seem more like early to mid-March. New York, for example, may only be near 50 over the weekend, instead of the average of 70.

"The problem is a number of people may have jumped at the recent warmth from this past weekend and started their planting of summer vegetables and annual flowers," Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather's top long-range forecaster, said.